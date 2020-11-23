Global  
 

'Not to be forced into any binary choices': Scott Morrison warns on US and China relations

SBS Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
"Our actions are wrongly seen and interpreted by some only through the lens of the strategic competition between China and the United States," Mr Morrison told Policy Exchange on Monday night as he accepted the inaugural Grotius Prize for his work in support of the international rules-based order.
