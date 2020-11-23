Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Bay keeps Queen Street store open despite lockdown

CP24 Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The Bay’s flagship location on Queen Street remains fully open today despite orders for non-essential retailers to close their stores to in-person shopping in Toronto and Peel Region as part of a 28-day lockdown.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like