Michigan Board of State Canvassers votes to certify election results



The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted to certify election results for the entire state, solidifying Joe Biden's win and giving him the state's 16 electoral votes. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 36:59 Published 48 minutes ago

GSA Finally Signs Off On Biden Transition



The news came on the same day the president-elect announced some of his cabinet picks. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:22 Published 48 minutes ago