Excessive force likely used by Toronto police in arrest that fractured man’s face, but not enough evidence to lay charges: SIU
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The province’s police watchdog says Toronto police officers likely used excessive force during an arrest in February that left a man with a fractured spine and multiple facial fractures, however there’s not enough evidence to lay charges against any identifiable officer.
