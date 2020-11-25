Global  
 

Excessive force likely used by Toronto police in arrest that fractured man’s face, but not enough evidence to lay charges: SIU

CP24 Wednesday, 25 November 2020
The province’s police watchdog says Toronto police officers likely used excessive force during an arrest in February that left a man with a fractured spine and multiple facial fractures, however there’s not enough evidence to lay charges against any identifiable officer.
