Excessive force likely used by Toronto police in arrest that fractured man’s face, but not enough evidence to lay charges: SIU

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Day after promulgating 'Love Jihad' ordinance, Bareilly man booked for forcible conversion



A day after the Uttar Pradesh government promulgated Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, a case has been registered under the ordinance at Deorania Police station in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49 Published 1 day ago Violence flares as police arrest anti-lockdown protester in London



Violence flared as London police arrested an anti-lockdown protester on Saturday (November 28).The clash occurred on Regent Street in the centre of the city. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 2 days ago Man arrested as anti-lockdown protesters gather in London



A man was filmed being arrested by police in London on Saturday 28 November as an anti-lockdown protest began in the city. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 2 days ago