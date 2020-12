Terry Fox favoured to appear on new $5 bill, survey suggests Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The top pick out of eight Canadians on a short list to appear on the next $5 bill is Marathon of Hope icon Terry Fox, according to a survey released on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

