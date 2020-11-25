Global  
 

Toronto police have identified person of interest in murders of Barry and Honey Sherman

CP24 Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
A person of interest has been identified in the murders of billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman, the Toronto Police Service confirmed to CP24 on Wednesday.
