Toronto police have identified person of interest in murders of Barry and Honey Sherman
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
A person of interest has been identified in the murders of billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman, the Toronto Police Service confirmed to CP24 on Wednesday.
A person of interest has been identified in the murders of billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman, the Toronto Police Service confirmed to CP24 on Wednesday.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources