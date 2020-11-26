RCMP sergeant claims officer told her Meng Wanzhou's electronic device info sent to FBI
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The RCMP sergeant who oversaw Meng Wanzhou’s arrest says the officer responsible for securing the Huawei executive’s phones told her the serial numbers attached to Meng’s electronic devices were sent to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.
