RCMP sergeant claims officer told her Meng Wanzhou's electronic device info sent to FBI Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The RCMP sergeant who oversaw Meng Wanzhou’s arrest says the officer responsible for securing the Huawei executive’s phones told her the serial numbers attached to Meng’s electronic devices were sent to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation. 👓 View full article

Canada police supervisor denies requesting Huawei CFO's phone passcodes By Sarah Berman VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Canadian border agents who interrogated Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou before her arrest collected the...

