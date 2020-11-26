Psychiatrist expected to testify as Toronto van attack trial resumes today

Global  
 

The trial for Alek Minassian will resume today with testimony from another defence psychiatrist who is expected to offer his opinion on the state of mind of the accused at the time of the 2018 van attack.
