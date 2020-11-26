Global  
 

Ford and Lecce to make announcement in Mississauga

CP24 Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce are expected to speak in Mississauga on Thursday, as officials prepare to release new modelling about the expected progression of coronavirus in the province.
