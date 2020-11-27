Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Enforcement blitz in York Region this weekend to ensure businesses are complying with COVID-19 protocols

CP24 Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The Ministry of Labour will be launching an enforcement blitz this weekend in York Region to ensure businesses are following the proper protocols to protect workers and customers from contracting COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published
News video: Small Business Weekend supports local business during COVID-19

Small Business Weekend supports local business during COVID-19 01:14

 Many businesses have been hit hard during COVID-19, especially local small businesses. That is what this weekend is all about, Small Business Saturday is a national event the occurs every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TABC Suspends Alcohol Permits Of 3 Dallas Businesses For Violating COVID-19 Protocols [Video]

TABC Suspends Alcohol Permits Of 3 Dallas Businesses For Violating COVID-19 Protocols

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has suspended the alcohol permits of three Dallas businesses following an inspection over COVID-19 protocols. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:26Published
NYC Launches 'Open Storefronts' Program To Help Local Businesses [Video]

NYC Launches 'Open Storefronts' Program To Help Local Businesses

Mayor Bill de Blasio is taking steps to help small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published
TF Local Businesses COVID Prcecautions [Video]

TF Local Businesses COVID Prcecautions

Almost all local businesses are encouraging safety protocols yet some are implementing mandatory policies.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Dozens of charges laid in York Region during weekend blitz to enforce COVID-19 regulations

 At least 32 charges were laid over the weekend in York Region following a COVID-19 regulation enforcement blitz.
CP24