Enforcement blitz in York Region this weekend to ensure businesses are complying with COVID-19 protocols
Friday, 27 November 2020 () The Ministry of Labour will be launching an enforcement blitz this weekend in York Region to ensure businesses are following the proper protocols to protect workers and customers from contracting COVID-19.
