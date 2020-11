Meet Dr. K, the Twitch streamer and Harvard-trained psychiatrist tackling gaming addiction



Dr. Alok Kanojia, aka “Dr. K,” isa Harvard-educated psychiatrist.He and his wife, Kruti, are the co-foundersof Healthy Gamer, an organization dedicatedto improving mental health among gamers.He's..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:03 Published on October 13, 2020