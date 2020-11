PMOops: Trudeau's office releases account of him scolding O'Toole before he does it Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

A spokesman for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his office accidentally sent out an account of a phone call with Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole that hadn't happened yet. 👓 View full article

