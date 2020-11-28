Ontario reports 1,822 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths
Saturday, 28 November 2020 (
50 minutes ago) Ontario is reporting 1,822 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as processed tests surpassed the province’s daily target for a second day in a row.
