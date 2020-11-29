Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ontario reports 1,708 new COVID-19 cases; 24 new deaths

CP24 Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Ontario reported 1,708 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 24 new deaths, as testing remained at near-record levels.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 88 lakh [Video]

India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 88 lakh

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 29 reported single-day spike of 41,810 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 496 deaths in the same period..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published
Fauci Says Pandemic Won't Get Better For Christmas And New Years [Video]

Fauci Says Pandemic Won't Get Better For Christmas And New Years

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's leading expert on the COVID-19 virus. In a recent interview with USA Today, Fauci said that Americans should prepare themselves for a difficult holiday..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
COVID-19: UP has recorded 2,170 new cases in 24 hours [Video]

COVID-19: UP has recorded 2,170 new cases in 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 2,170 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours. 2,527 people have also recovered in 24 hours. The state has recorded 25,243 till date, informed Additional Chief Secretary of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 In Florida: New Cases Dip Slightly But Deaths Rise

 The Florida Department of Health reports there are 6,587 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.
cbs4.com Also reported by •HinduMid-DayCBC.caCTV News

Coronavirus updates: Hospitalizations hit record for 17th straight day; Oregon gym fined $90K for disobeying state 'freeze'; 263K US deaths

 Australian state Victoria has recorded no new cases or deaths for 28 days. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive. Latest COVID news.  
USATODAY.com

Thailand logs 11 new Covid imports Sunday

 The government recorded 11 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday for an accumulated total in Thailand of 3,977, with no new deaths, as no...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •Mid-Day