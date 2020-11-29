|
|
Ontario reports 1,708 new COVID-19 cases; 24 new deaths
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Ontario reported 1,708 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 24 new deaths, as testing remained at near-record levels.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 88 lakh
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 29 reported single-day spike of 41,810 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 496 deaths in the same period..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28Published
|
|
COVID-19: UP has recorded 2,170 new cases in 24 hours
Uttar Pradesh has recorded 2,170 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours. 2,527 people have also recovered in 24 hours. The state has recorded 25,243 till date, informed Additional Chief Secretary of..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18Published
Related news from verified sources
|