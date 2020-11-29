Global  
 

Ottawa extends international travel restrictions citing COVID-19 risk

CBC.ca Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
The federal government has extended existing international travel restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, barring entry to most travellers who are not Canadian citizens, permanent residents or people entering from the U.S. for "essential" reasons.
