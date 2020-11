You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Psychiatrist to continue testimony at the Toronto van attack trial A renowned forensic psychiatrist will continue his testimony today at the murder trial for the man who killed 10 people when he drove a van down a crowded...

CP24 3 days ago



Psychiatrist expected to testify as Toronto van attack trial resumes today The trial for Alek Minassian will resume today with testimony from another defence psychiatrist who is expected to offer his opinion on the state of mind of the...

CP24 4 days ago



Psychiatrist for defence set to testify at Van Attack trial A psychiatrist is set to testify for the defence today in the murder trial for the man who killed 10 people after driving a van down a crowded Toronto sidewalk.

CP24 1 week ago