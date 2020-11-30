B.C. report on anti-Indigenous racism in the health-care system to be released Monday
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
An independent investigation into the extent of racism against Indigenous people in the health-care system in B.C. is complete, and the findings are set to be released on Monday at 11 a.m. PT.
