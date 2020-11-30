B.C. report on anti-Indigenous racism in the health-care system to be released Monday

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Soul Fire Farm: Uprooting racism in the U.S. food system with agriculture



“Racism and white supremacy is really built into the DNA of the U.S. food system,” Leah Penniman is the founder and co-director of Soul Fire Farm in Petersburg, New York, an afro-indigenous.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:42 Published on October 10, 2020