Parents welcome asymptomatic COVID-19 tests in schools, even if the news isn't always good
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Voluntary COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic students and staff is currently being introduced at designated schools in four Ontario hot spots, with the goal of improving tracking and preventing transmission. Though many applaud the pilot project, some are highlighting shortcomings in how it's being rolled out.
Voluntary COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic students and staff is currently being introduced at designated schools in four Ontario hot spots, with the goal of improving tracking and preventing transmission. Though many applaud the pilot project, some are highlighting shortcomings in how it's being rolled out.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources