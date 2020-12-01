Global  
 

Parents welcome asymptomatic COVID-19 tests in schools, even if the news isn't always good

CBC.ca Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Voluntary COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic students and staff is currently being introduced at designated schools in four Ontario hot spots, with the goal of improving tracking and preventing transmission. Though many applaud the pilot project, some are highlighting shortcomings in how it's being rolled out.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: WBZ News Update For November 30

WBZ News Update For November 30 02:05

 Stormy Weather; Moderna Vaccine Update; MA Latest COVID-19 Numbers; Rapid Tests To Schools

