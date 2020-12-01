Global  
 

Ontario reports 1,707 new COVID-19 cases; positivity climbs above 5 per cent

CP24 Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Ontario reported 1,707 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths on Tuesday, as positivity province-wide climbed above 5 per cent and Toronto hit a new single-day record high.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Covid positivity rate declining’: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

‘Covid positivity rate declining’: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain 03:21

 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the positivity rate in the capital is gradually declining. ‘Yesterday, 3,726 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported. The positivity rate is steadily declining. The positivity rate yesterday was 7.35 per cent, which is down around 55 per cent...

