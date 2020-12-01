Ontario reports 1,707 new COVID-19 cases; positivity climbs above 5 per cent
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () Ontario reported 1,707 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths on Tuesday, as positivity province-wide climbed above 5 per cent and Toronto hit a new single-day record high.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the positivity rate in the capital is gradually declining. ‘Yesterday, 3,726 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported. The positivity rate is steadily declining. The positivity rate yesterday was 7.35 per cent, which is down around 55 per cent...
Health and Family Welfare Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on December 1 said that India's average daily COVID-19 positivity rate last week was 3.72% and among all the big nations in world, cases per..
Health and Family Welfare Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on December 1 said that the cumulative positivity rate has decreased in India from 7.15% to 6.69% during November 11-December 1 period. "In..