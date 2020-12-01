Human remains found in Belgium in 2016 identified as Newfoundland Regiment member Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The remains of a member of the Newfoundland Regiment, discovered four years ago in Belgium, have been identified as Pte. John Lambert, who was 17 years old when he died in battle 103 years ago. 👓 View full article

