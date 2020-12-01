This woman is sleeping on top of her local Home Hardware roof to raise money for North Bay area food banks

Tobermory is a small harbour tucked into the shore of Lake Huron's massive and beautiful Georgian Bay. Mare than 20 historic shipwrecks from a long ago time lay on the bottom, inviting adventurous scuba divers to venture beneath the waves to explore them. Wooden steamships with massive boilers...
This is the moment a dog walker came face-to-face with a big cat while walking through woodland at night in a terrifying encounter with a suspected PUMA. Toby Matthews, 32, captured incredible footage..
Delta Rae Coming Home To Carolina Trailer HD - Earthy, familial alt-pop outfit Delta Rae skillfully juggle gospel-tinged country-rock, sensual blue-eyed soul, and harmony-laden Americana, resulting in..