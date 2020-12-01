Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

HT Digital Content - Published 15 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House 01:32 FLOTUS Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on the theme, 'America the Beautiful', which she said is a ‘tribute to the majesty of our great nation’. This is also the last Christmas of the Trump family in the White House. All of the halls, from the East Room to the Red Room, were...