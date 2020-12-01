Global  
 

Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

SBS Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
First lady Melania Trump has showcased the White House Christmas decorations for 2020 under the theme 'America the Beautiful.' The Christmas trees and decorations are more traditional than in years past.
