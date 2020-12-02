Curfew not on the table to curb Toronto's record COVID-19 spread: Tory Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Toronto Mayor John Tory says the idea of a nighttime curfew has not been suggested as a measure to slow the growing spread of coronavirus infection in the city, though he would entertain it if public health officials thought it would help. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine orders 3-week retail curfew to slow coronavirus spread



Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced a three-week retail curfew running from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to slow the spread of the coronavirus as cases stay at near-record high levels. Credit: WFFT Published 3 weeks ago

