Curfew not on the table to curb Toronto's record COVID-19 spread: Tory

CP24 Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Toronto Mayor John Tory says the idea of a nighttime curfew has not been suggested as a measure to slow the growing spread of coronavirus infection in the city, though he would entertain it if public health officials thought it would help.
