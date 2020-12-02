Lexus and Honda top list of most stolen vehicles in Ontario in 2020: IBC
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Electronic auto thefts are increasing across the country as more vehicles are equipped with new technology, such as keyless entry remotes, providing thieves with an opportunity to gain access to vehicles electronically, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC).
Electronic auto thefts are increasing across the country as more vehicles are equipped with new technology, such as keyless entry remotes, providing thieves with an opportunity to gain access to vehicles electronically, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC).
|
|
You Might Like