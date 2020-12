You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Driver arrested as car kills two in German city’s pedestrian zone



A car drove at high speed into a pedestrian zone in the south-western Germancity of Trier, killing at least two people and seriously injuring 15 othersbefore being stopped by police, officials said... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 1 day ago Police fire tear gas at protest against draft law that could ban filming police



Police in Nantes, France, fired tear gas at people protesting against a new security bill that could criminalise filming police officers. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:25 Published 5 days ago Thailand demonstrators carry wall of yellow rubber ducks



Thousands of Thai protesters gathered for the latest anti-government rally tonight - forming a wall of yellow rubber ducks as they marched through the city. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:16 Published 5 days ago