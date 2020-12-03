Global  
 

Donald Trump repeats unfounded accusations of election fraud in White House video

SBS Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump posted a video message to his social media accounts, in which he repeated unfounded accusations about the election being rigged and said he would keep up the fight against the outcome.
