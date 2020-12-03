Global  
 

Alberta planning COVID-19 field hospitals for 750 patients, internal document shows

CBC.ca Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
An internal Alberta government document shows the province has been planning for more than a week to set up indoor field hospitals to treat 750 COVID-19 patients.
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: COVID Tests Now Mandatory For Patients Admitted To California Acute-Care Hospitals

COVID Tests Now Mandatory For Patients Admitted To California Acute-Care Hospitals 00:34

 Starting Monday, patients admitted to California hospitals will have to be tested for COVID-19, and soon, so will health care workers who come in contact with them. Katie Johnston reports.

