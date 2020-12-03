Life support of $41.5M given to West White Rose, but no guarantee oil project will restart Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Husky Energy is getting $41.5 million from the Newfoundland and Labrador government to keep the idled West White Rose offshore oil project going, particularly to “protect the option of re-starting” in 2020 — although there is no guarantee that will happen. 👓 View full article

