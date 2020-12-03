P.E.I. not rejoining Atlantic bubble until at least Dec. 21

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 48 NBA Players Test Positive for COVID-19 as 2020-21 Season Prepares to Kick off



48 NBA Players Test Positive for COVID-19 as 2020-21 Season Prepares to Kick off. On Dec. 2, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association released a joint statement regarding recent COVID-19.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10 Published 3 days ago