P.E.I. not rejoining Atlantic bubble until at least Dec. 21

CBC.ca Thursday, 3 December 2020
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King has announced that P.E.I. will not re-enter the Atlantic bubble until at least Dec. 21, with the extension announced the same afternoon that the Island's 73rd COVID-19 case was confirmed.
