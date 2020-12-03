P.E.I. not rejoining Atlantic bubble until at least Dec. 21
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King has announced that P.E.I. will not re-enter the Atlantic bubble until at least Dec. 21, with the extension announced the same afternoon that the Island's 73rd COVID-19 case was confirmed.
