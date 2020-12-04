Voter fraud witness deemed 'not credible'

Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A witness in Donald Trump's voter fraud allegations in Michigan has gone viral after her testimony drew some laughter from the room. Melissa Carone claimed poll workers in Detroit were counting the same ballots up to 10 times. Representative Steven Johnson said that would produce a larger discrepancy between the poll book and the number of votes counted, which isn't the case. Judge Timothy Kenny dismissed the case, concluding Ms Carone’s testimony was “simply not credible”.