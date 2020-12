You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Selfless teenage boy spends lockdown collecting empty crisps packets - in order to make sleeping bags for the homeless



A selfless teenager has spent his lockdown collecting hundreds of empty crisps packets - in order to make SLEEPING BAGS for the homeless. Army cadet Rhyder Cameron-Wickes, 16, has been keeping himself.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:48 Published 1 day ago ‘Cookie-Cutter’ Media Buys Don’t Work in Politics: NYI’s Randi Langford



This year's elections brought record levels of spending on campaigns, with the Center for Responsive Politics raising its estimates of a final tally to more than $14 billion from $11 billion only a few.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 10:30 Published 2 weeks ago Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020



As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:46 Published 2 weeks ago