You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons



CNN reports President Donald Trump's associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons before he leaves office. The appeals come on the heels of Trump's decision to pardon his.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 3 days ago Trump Allegedly Plans to Pardon Michael Flynn Before Leaving Office



Before officially leaving the office in 2021, there are a couple of things on President Trump’s to-do list. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:41 Published 1 week ago Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines



Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines . The president-elect's transition team shared his picks on Monday. Mayorkas, who served as deputy Homeland Security.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:29 Published 2 weeks ago