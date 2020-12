You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week



Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has welcomed the news of the approval ofthe Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and announced the firstvaccinations in Wales will take place next week. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 3 days ago Non-essential retailers in NI given go ahead to reopen on December 11



Interview with First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister MichelleO'Neill on planned relaxations of Covid-19 regulations in NI on December 11.Also discuss arrangements for Christmas and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 4 days ago ‘Plan to give Covid vaccine to 25-30 cr people by August 2021’: Harsh Vardhan



Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that the Central government a plan to provide coronavirus vaccines to around 25-30 crore people by July-August next year. "In the first 3-4 months of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:53 Published 1 week ago