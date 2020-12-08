Global  
 

Indigenous tourism group paid CEO $25K bonus days after it was tasked to distribute COVID-19 relief funds

CBC.ca Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
A national Indigenous tourism organization gave its CEO a $25,000 bonus days after it was selected to administer $16 million in COVID-19 funding on behalf of the federal government, according to internal records obtained by the CBC News. The group says the bonus was part of an employment package planned in advance of the stimulus.
