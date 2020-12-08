Military reservists preparing for possible deployment in Prairies as COVID-19 rates soar Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

The Canadian military is preparing for possible deployment of troops in the Prairie provinces, potentially as early as Saturday in Alberta, to assist with their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBC News has learned. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

