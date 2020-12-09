Global  
 

Kovrig, Spavor are 'inspiring' in Chinese prison, says Canada's envoy

CP24 Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are physically and mentally well and showing inspiring resilience as they near the end of their second year of imprisonment by the People's Republic, says Canada's ambassador to China.
