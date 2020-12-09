2 Ontario LTC operators got $157M in COVID-19 aid. They also paid $74M to shareholders Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Two long-term care companies have received more than $157 million in COVID-19 relief from the federal and Ontario governments while also paying tens of millions of dollars in dividends to shareholders. Some families of residents say care hasn't improved despite the infusion of public money. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

