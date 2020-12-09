Liberal MP and doctor says he'll vote against assisted death bill

Global  
 

CBC.ca Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
A Liberal MP and medical doctor says he will vote against the government’s contentious medical assistance in dying (MAID) bill, concerned that it could allow people in deep, but temporary, despair to end their life.
