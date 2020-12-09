Liberal MP and doctor says he'll vote against assisted death bill Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A Liberal MP and medical doctor says he will vote against the government’s contentious medical assistance in dying (MAID) bill, concerned that it could allow people in deep, but temporary, despair to end their life. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

