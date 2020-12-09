Global  
 

Say 'what's up, Doc?' to Eric Bauza — the Canadian now voicing Bugs Bunny

CBC.ca Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Scarborough native Erica Bauza, who watched Looney Tunes as a kid, is the voice actor stepping into the star role of Bugs Bunny, bringing the character to life in all his carrot-munching, prank-pulling glory. 
