Say 'what's up, Doc?' to Eric Bauza — the Canadian now voicing Bugs Bunny
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Scarborough native Erica Bauza, who watched Looney Tunes as a kid, is the voice actor stepping into the star role of Bugs Bunny, bringing the character to life in all his carrot-munching, prank-pulling glory.
