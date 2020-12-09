Canopy Growth to close five facilities across Canada, lay off 220 workers Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Canopy Growth Corp. will cease operations at five facilities across the country and lay off more than 200 workers - the latest in a series of dramatic cuts the cannabis company and several others have made this year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

