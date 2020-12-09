Global  
 

Canopy Growth to close five facilities across Canada, lay off 220 workers

Canopy Growth Corp. will cease operations at five facilities across the country and lay off more than 200 workers - the latest in a series of dramatic cuts the cannabis company and several others have made this year.
