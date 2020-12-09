Global  
 

Bank of Canada warns of bumpy economic start to 2021 as it keeps key rate on hold

CP24 Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Positive news about vaccine delivery won't be enough to give the economy a shot in the arm to start 2021, the Bank of Canada said Wednesday as it kept its key interest rate on hold and warned rising COVID-19 cases in Canada will weigh on near-term growth.
