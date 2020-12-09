N.S. gunman's weapons came from California, Maine, Winnipeg, court documents reveal
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The man who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia in April carried two semi-automatic pistols from Maine, semi-automatic rifles from gun shops in California and Winnipeg and had boxes of ammunition within arm’s length, according to newly released court documents.
