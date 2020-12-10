Global  
 

AFN resolution calling for probe into gender-based discrimination sparks heated debate

CBC.ca Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
A resolution calling for an independent investigation into discrimination against women and people of different sexual orientations within the Assembly of First Nations was passed on Wednesday following heated debate. 
