AFN resolution calling for probe into gender-based discrimination sparks heated debate
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
A resolution calling for an independent investigation into discrimination against women and people of different sexual orientations within the Assembly of First Nations was passed on Wednesday following heated debate.
