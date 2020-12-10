Support of Canadians gives Michael Kovrig hope, says his wife, on 2nd anniversary of arrest
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () As Michael Kovrig marks his second year confined to a Chinese prison, his wife says part of what helps him stay strong, despite his terrible plight, is the support of Canadians who continue wishing for his freedom.
