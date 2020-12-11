Global  
 

'Not Amazon' website seeks to boost local businesses across Canada

CBC.ca Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Since starting as a "shop local" list three weeks ago, Not-Amazon.ca has expanded to include more than 2,000 local businesses in four cities across the country, and shop owners say they're seeing an increase in online sales.
