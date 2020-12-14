Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Province reporting 150 active COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes as Ontario logs 1,940 new cases today

CP24 Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting more than 1,900 new COVID-19 infections today, up from the number of new cases reported over the weekend but down from the province's single-day record confirmed last week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New Jersey Administers 1st COVID Vaccines

New Jersey Administers 1st COVID Vaccines 30:45

 New Jersey administered its first COVID-19 vaccines to health care heroes Tuesday at University Hospital in Newark.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Vaccinations Now Underway In New Jersey [Video]

COVID-19 Vaccinations Now Underway In New Jersey

Stephanie Stahl reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:42Published
New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID Vaccine. [Video]

New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID Vaccine.

Sandra Lindsay works as a critical care nurse in the NYC borough of Queens at Long Island Jewish Medical Centre.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Butte County Public Health says 'several hundred cases' of COVID-19 need to be confirmed [Video]

Butte County Public Health says 'several hundred cases' of COVID-19 need to be confirmed

Several hundred cases of COVID-19 have overwhelmed Butte County Public Health staff that are verifying, contact tracing, and investigating each case. This as the county has seen over 700 new cases..

Credit: KHSLPublished