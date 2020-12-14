Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canadian frontline workers get COVID-19 vaccine in Toronto

SBS Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Canada kicked off its inoculation campaign against COVID-19 on Monday (December 14) by injecting frontline healthcare workers and elderly nursing home residents, becoming just the third nation in the world to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Health Care Workers Receive 1st Doses Of COVID Vaccine

Health Care Workers Receive 1st Doses Of COVID Vaccine 18:41

 The first doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine arrived at Northwell Health on Monday, where two frontline workers volunteered to be the first to get the vaccine.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Tampa [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Tampa

COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Tampa

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:07Published
LA Healthcare Workers Begin Receiving COVID-19 Vaccinations Monday [Video]

LA Healthcare Workers Begin Receiving COVID-19 Vaccinations Monday

Southern California’s first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine arrived at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday night, and officials say local healthcare workers will begin getting vaccinated..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:19Published
Five Kentucky Healthcare Workers First in State to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Five Kentucky Healthcare Workers First in State to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Five Kentucky healthcare workers became the first individuals in the Bluegrass State to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning.

Credit: WEVVPublished