Canadian frontline workers get COVID-19 vaccine in Toronto
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Canada kicked off its inoculation campaign against COVID-19 on Monday (December 14) by injecting frontline healthcare workers and elderly nursing home residents, becoming just the third nation in the world to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
