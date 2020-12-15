Global  
 

US President-elect Joe Biden claims Electoral College victory

SBS Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Democrat Joe Biden called on Americans to “turn the page” on the Trump era in a prime-time speech hours after prevailing over the Republican in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the US presidency.
Michigan electors set to cast Electoral College vote on Monday

Michigan electors set to cast Electoral College vote on Monday

 Michigan's 16 Democratic Electoral College voters are set to cast their vote Monday afternoon for Joe Biden.

President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College vote

President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College vote

President-elect Joe Biden officially secured the presidency after the Electoral College met to give him and Vice President-elect Harris 306 votes.

Electoral College vote formally confirms Biden's victory in Colorado

Electoral College vote formally confirms Biden's victory in Colorado

Colorado’s nine electors met at the state Capitol building on Monday to officially cast their Electoral College votes for the next president of the United States of America.

Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump

Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump

Democrat Joe Biden on Monday won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that formally determines the U.S. presidency, all but ending President Donald Trump's floundering campaign to overturn his..

Electoral College formalizes President-elect Joe Biden's win

 The Electoral College formalized President-elect Joe Biden's victory the same day early voting got underway for the important Senate runoffs in Georgia. CBS...
4 Takeaways From Biden’s Electoral College Victory

 Joe Biden was confirmed as the winner of the election, but President Trump’s war on the results is likely to have lasting effects for the country.
CNN Calls Out Bill Barr Resignation as Trump ‘Sideshow’ to Take Spotlight from Biden’s Electoral College Victory

 Right after President *Donald Trump* announced that *Bill Barr* is stepping down as attorney general, the analysis on CNN summed it up as a distraction from a...
