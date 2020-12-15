Global  
 

Electoral College confirms Biden victory

VOA News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Presidential electors across the United States voted in the Electoral College Monday. They confirmed that former Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in last month’s election for a new four-year term as the American leader. Plus, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that Attorney General William Barr submitted his resignation Monday. And using virtual reality to gain real empathy.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump

Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump 02:35

 Democrat Joe Biden on Monday won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that formally determines the U.S. presidency, all but ending President Donald Trump's floundering campaign to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

