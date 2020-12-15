Consumers won't need receipts to benefit from one of Canada's largest class-action settlements
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The class-action settlement — stemming from a lawsuit alleging that Microsoft and Microsoft Canada were involved in a conspiracy to illegally increase prices — amounts to about $400 million for those who purchased Microsoft PC software between 1998 and 2010.
The class-action settlement — stemming from a lawsuit alleging that Microsoft and Microsoft Canada were involved in a conspiracy to illegally increase prices — amounts to about $400 million for those who purchased Microsoft PC software between 1998 and 2010.
|
|
You Might Like